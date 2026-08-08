MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Style Saves organization is helping families receive back-to-school help in Miami Beach.

The 16th annual giveaway is taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Students and families can pick up free school uniforms and other essential items, with meals also provided.

The event runs this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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