MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida nonprofits are stepping up to deliver aid for residents of Haiti who are reeling from Saturday’s devastating earthquake.

Coconut Creek’s Food for the Poor arrived at the island nation on Sunday with a fleet of five 40-foot containers filled with food and essentials.

The much-needed help comes as the death toll for the 7.2 magnitude earthquake doubled in 24 hours.

Back on U.S. soil, the damage is still hard to take in for Haiti natives.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” said a Haitian American resident standing outside St. Mary’s Cathedral in Miami. .

The Archdiocese of Miami lifted Haiti in prayer during Sunday morning Mass at St. Mary’s.

“We prayed for strength, for consolation,” said Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

On Saturday, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami announced they have partnered with the United Way to accept cash donations to fund relief efforts.

“I’ll be glad if they can help us,” said the man standing outside St. Mary’s.

Sunday evening, the U.S Coast Guard arrived on the ground in Haiti with air crews transporting medical supplies.

Groups across South Florida are standing at the ready and are inviting people to answer that call.

