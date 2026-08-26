LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida veterinarians are warning cat owners about a highly contagious virus that can be especially dangerous for kittens, but is now also being seen in some adult cats.

Doctors say feline panleukopenia, or feline parvo, is a potentially deadly virus that is spreading quickly among cats.

“The symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, inappetence, and bone marrow suppression, which will be seen on blood work,” said veterinarian Dr. Erika Blanco.

Kittens are considered the most vulnerable, but adult cats are not immune, according to veterinarians.

The virus can also be particularly difficult to contain because it can last a long time on surfaces.

“It is highly stable in the environment, so that means it can live on surfaces for up to about a year,” said Blanco.

Michelle Reichler with Saving Sage Animal Rescue says the organization has been seeing an uptick in cases, although they’re not currently dealing with any infected cats.

“It’s a huge burden on us specifically, but anyone who’s housing animals,” said Reichler.

At rescues where cats share food dishes, litter boxes and common areas, an infected animal creates a major challenge.

“We have to completely quarantine animals, and we have to don complete personal protective gear, and we’re already short on volunteers,” said Reichler.

Veterinarians also warn that indoor cats are not necessarily protected from the virus. An owner who comes into contact with an infected cat outside can potentially bring the virus home to an unvaccinated pet.

“We see that a lot, the false sense of security that because my cat is indoors, it is not at risk,” said Reichler.

Blanco says good hygiene can also help reduce the risk of bringing viruses home.

“If we don’t practice good hygiene when we’re out in the field and come home, you can bring some of these things home,” she said.

It remains unclear why the infection numbers appear to be spiking in some areas, but doctors say there is an important way to protect cats: vaccination.

Regular core annual vaccines can help prevent this virus and significantly reduce disease severity.

“The impacts are lessened so greatly by the vaccine, you know, that it is critically important,” said Reichler.

“This is also a disease that is very disheartening because it is so preventable,” said Blanco.

Doctors say the message for cat owners is simple: make sure cats are up to date on their vaccines, regardless of their age, even if they live exclusively indoors.

Several clinics and animal rescues across South Florida, including Saving Sage, offer lower-cost vaccination options.

As for pet-less residents, if they want to help, the best way is to donate to local rescues like Saving Sage so they can keep caring for animals and preventing the spread of this dangerous disease.

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