MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old controversial social media influencer reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Friday where he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge.

Peters was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place after he was seen on a video shooting a dead alligator in the Everglades in late April.

Under the agreement, Peters will serve six months of probation and complete 20 hours of community service. He was also ordered to complete firearm safety and wildlife protection courses. No criminal conviction will appear on his record.

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