THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Social media influencer Clavicular is among three men facing charges after, prosecutors said, they unlawfully opened fire at a public boat ramp in the Florida Everglades during an apparent alligator shooting incident, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged the influencer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, as well as Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres and Andrew Morales, with unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place or over the right-of-way of a paved road, highway, street or occupied premises.

The charges stem from an incident alleged to have happened March 26, at the Francis Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area boat ramp dock in Miami-Dade County.

Court documents state each defendant knowingly discharged a firearm in a public area in violation of Florida law.

An arrest warrant issued for Peters lists the offense as reckless discharge of a firearm, a misdemeanor. Records show his bond was set at $1,000.

The court filings do not specify whether an alligator was struck or injured during the incident.

Authorities also have not publicly released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting.

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