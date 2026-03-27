FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A controversial streamer is facing mounting legal troubles after Fort Lauderdale Police took him into custody, Thursday night.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Braden Peters had an active warrant out of Osceola County for misdemeanor battery, leading Fort Lauderdale Police to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in making the arrest.

Peters, a popular streamer who goes by the name “Clavicular” on the platform Kick, was also seen on one of his streams with a group of individuals riding an airboat through the Everglades, where he and another individual appear to shoot several rounds at an alligator in the water.

They appear to believe the alligator was already dead when they began firing upon it.

Officials for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they are investigating the incident from Peters’ stream.

Peters also has a history in South Florida.

He was part of a group of right-wing influencers that was widely condemned by Miami Beach officials for partying at the Vendôme nightclub in January, where they sang along to a Kanye West song laced with profanity titled “Heil Hitler.” The song also repeats the salute several times.

Peters and those individuals also recorded themselves inside of a limo singing to the same song and performing Nazi salutes.

Officials from Vendôme later announced Peters and the others in his group were permanently banned from entering the nightclub.

As for Peters’ battery charge from Osceola County, the details for that incident remain unclear.

Peters remains behind bars as of Friday afternoon.

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