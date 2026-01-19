MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach club is accused of hosting a problematic party involving a group of right-wing influencers, and what they were caught on video chanting has left city officials demanding accountability.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner and City Commissioners Joe Magazine and David Suarez said they’re disgusted and angry, and they want to know why these well-known influencers were allowed inside Vendôme, a popular nightclub along the 700 block of Washington Avenue, in the first place.

“People laughing and celebrating, ‘Heil Hitler’ and Adolf Hitler. I cannot believe we’re even seeing this and witnessing this in Miami Beach,” said Meiner.

Now Vendôme is catching heat, accused of celebrating hate by playing a song about the Nazi leader, Saturday night.

“Absolute disgust,” said Magazine.

“Disgusted, horrified,” said Meiner.

Videos making the rounds on social media feature “Heil Hitler,” the Kanye West song in question, which repeats the salute over and over again, as well as other profanity-laced lyrics.

The same men seen in the club, known as controversial influencers, are also seen in a video recorded inside a limo. In that clip, they are singing, and one of them is performing a Nazi salute.

“To have people in our city celebrating this, animals,” said Magazine.

This is obviously not welcome in Miami Beach. It should not be welcome anywhere in the world,” said Suarez.

“And by the way, I spoke to all the club operators. [These influencers] are not welcome in their club. How they got into this club, open arms, I want to know how,” said Meiner.

A spokesperson for Vendôme released a statement on social media that reads in part:

“We want to be unequivocally clear. Vendôme and our hospitality group do not condone antisemitism, hate speech or prejudice of any kind… We are deeply disturbed by the harm caused by this incident and the circulation of this footage.”

The post explains the business is looking into safeguards and procedures to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

As for the men in the video celebrating the song, city officials did not mince words when they said they want these influences to stay away from Miami Beach.

“You’re disgusting human beings, and I don’t want to see you in Miami Beach.” said Magazine.

“You’re not welcome,” said Suarez.

“It’s disgusting, it’s shameful, and you’re not welcome in Miami Beach,” said Meiner.

Meiner was not the only local mayor with something to say about the matter. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement on social media, writing in part:

“Hate has no home in Miami-Dade county. Reports of nazi slogans at a miami beach club are deeply disturbing and unacceptable. We stand against anti-semitism and all hate, and expect swift accountability to keep our community safe and respectful for all.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.