MIAMI (WSVN) - FIFA fever has taken over South Florida as fans from all over the globe have descended in Miami on Sunday.

“We didn’t know there existed so many people, and they could fit all in here,” said a soccer fan.

Uruguay and Cape Verde kicked off their match at Miami Stadium on Sunday evening.

“I think we’re going to win. We’re going to take this for sure,” said Uruguay fan Analia.

Fans showed up at Bayfront Park hours before the match to get ready.

“Miami is just beautiful. I love the heat. And my family came straight from Uruguay to watch this. So we’re just excited to all be here,” said Uruguay fan Analia.

Unfortunately for Uruguay, fans waited with bated breath for the game-winning goal that never came.

The match ended in a draw, 2-2.

Fans all over South Florida were glued to the TV, watching on the edge of their seats, hoping for their first win of the tournament, but left disappointed in the draw.

“It’s a big shock,” said a soccer fan.

“Mistakes happen all the time,” said a soccer fan.

“We’re playing good but we not win yet,” said a soccer fan.

“Still fight Uruguay!” said another soccer fan.

7News spoke with a fan who drove 30 hours from Minnesota just to be in South Florida to watch the match.

“It’s Uruguay, and it’s the World Cup,” said the soccer fan. “We could’ve won it several times.”

For soccer fans, South Florida is the place to be this week as Miami hosts three World Cup matches.

The Scottish supporters, known as the Tartan Army, have already made their way to South Florida.

They made their way, rocking their kilts and jerseys through Miami International Airport on Saturday, eager to conquer Miami as they did in Boston.

“We’ll do our best to outdrink Miami,” said a Scot fan.

“We’re very passionate about Scotland, and we cannot wait to beat Brazil 4-0,” said a Scot fan.

The Tartan Army were seen on Sunday, downing drinks and bringing the party to the iconic Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“We’re bringing the party to Miami. This is what it’s all about,” said a man part of the Tartan Army.

On Wednesday night, their focus shifts to the pitch and a big-time match against Brazil in Miami Stadium.

“Come on, Brazil! Give us a [expletive] draw! So we can stay here! Cause this party wants to go on and on and on!” said a man part of the Tartan Army.

The Brazilian fans are also staying positive heading into Wednesday night.

“I’m hopeful that Brazil will win, but I’m not so sure. But I’m hopeful,” said a Brazilian fan.

On Miami Beach, it was a sea of green and yellow as Brazil fans took over the beach.

The World Cup week in Miami ends with a Marquee Main Event match with Colombia facing Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on June 27.

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