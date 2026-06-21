MIAMI (WSVN) - FIFA fever has taken over South Florida as fans from all over the globe have descended on Miami’s Bayfront Park on Sunday.

“We didn’t know there existed so many people, and they could fit all in here,” said a soccer fan.

Miami hosts three World Cup matches this week.

The first one features Uruguay and Cape Verde, which is kicking off at Miami Stadium on Sunday evening.

“I think we’re going to win. We’re going to take this for sure,” said Uruguay fan Analia.

Fans showed up at Bayfront Park hours before the match to get ready.

“Miami is just beautiful. I love the heat. And my family came straight from Uruguay to watch this. So we’re just excited to all be here,” said Uruguay fan Analia.

On Wednesday, it’ll be Brazil and Scotland’s turn to take the pitch at Miami Stadium.

The Scottish supporters, known as the Tartan Army, have already made their way to South Florida.

They made their way, rocking their kilts and jerseys through Miami International Airport on Saturday, eager to conquer Miami as they did in Boston.

“We’ll do our best to outdrink Miami,” said a Scot fan.

“We’re very passionate about Scotland, and we cannot wait to beat Brazil 4-0,” said a Scot fan.

The Brazilian fans are also staying positive heading into Wednesday night.

“I’m hopeful that Brazil will win, but I’m not so sure. But I’m hopeful,” said a Brazilian fan.

Miami will host their third match on June 27 with Colombia against Portugal.

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