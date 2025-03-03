CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames that ignited in a shed in a Cutler Bay neighborhood spread to a home, forcing out five people and two dogs.

Cellphone video captured the blaze near the intersection of Southwest 101st Avenue and 215th Street, late Sunday morning.

Yamila Cabrera, one of the people inside the home, spoke to 7News through a translator.

“We were in the house when suddenly we heard a noise from out back in the shed in the patio, and it caught fire,” she said in Spanish. “It looks like it was a gasoline explosion from the lawn mower machine.”

The blaze got these residents’ Sunday off to a scary start.

“When I saw the flames, I immediately called firefighters, police, everyone I knew to come, because the flames were so big and so high,” said Cabrera.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the residence shortly after and managed to keep the fire from destroying the home. However, flames did damage a back portion.

Yisel Lopez was another resident impacted by the fire.

“I woke up scared, because I didn’t know what was happening, but when I walked out, I saw a huge fire, but thankfully nothing happened, and we’re all OK,” she said in Spanish.

Lopez said she’s particularly grateful for the quick work of firefighters.

“We are all OK, thank God. The animals, we’re all OK, thank God,” she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

