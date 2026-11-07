KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken sewer pipeline in Key Biscayne has been repaired as of Saturday.

The pipeline at Crandon Boulevard broke on Tuesday after a contractor hit it, causing wastewater to leak into The Pines Canal.

Although the sewer line was repaired by the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, a “do not swim” advisory is still in effect for nearby waterways.

The Florida Department of Health has only lifted a few of their precautions for the no-swim advisory.

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