KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A broken sewer pipeline in Key Biscayne has been repaired as of Saturday.

The pipeline at Crandon Boulevard broke on Tuesday after a contractor hit it, causing wastewater to leak into The Pines Canal.

Although the sewer line was repaired by the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, a “do not swim” advisory is still in effect for nearby waterways.

The Florida Department of Health has only lifted a few of their precautions for the no-swim advisory.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox