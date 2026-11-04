KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Key Biscayne issued a no swim advisory following a sewer main break.

Village officials said a contractor hit the six-inch line along the 900 block of Crandon Boulevard on Tuesday night, sending wastewater into the Pines Canal last night.

Key Biscayne officials initially alerted residents about the sewage leak in a 7:30 p.m. text message.

The no swim advisory was issued around the entire island, including Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Residents and visitors are cautioned to stay out of the water until it is lifted.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews are working work to repair the rupture. Police advise drivers to use caution when traveling in the area.

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