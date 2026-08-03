MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Miami.

According to Miami Police, 75-year-old Ronald Hyatt was last seen in the city’s Flagami neighborhood on Monday.

He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. He is described as bald and has brown eyes.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white shorts and black sneakers.

The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking for your assistance in locating this missing person. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Baluja or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.Org.

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