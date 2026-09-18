HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Homestead Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Detectives said 69-year-old Amarilis Furet was last seen at the 700 block of Southeast 18th Ave walking away from her residence to an unknown location.

Furet stands 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said she was last seen wearing a pink blouse with a purple undershirt, pink knee-length capri pants and white sandals.

Anyone with information on Furet’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

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