(WSVN) - Officials at both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have issued a ground stop due to thunderstorms.

The stormy weather has grounded all departures from both airports until at least 5 p.m.

While the heavy rain has began to abate in Broward, storms are ramping up across Miami-Dade.

Meteorologists say the heavy rain in Miami-Dade will be in the area until at least 7 p.m.

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