MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man.

According to authorities, 91-year-old Gerard Celestin was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti area near 191 NW 68th Terrace, at approximately 8:12 a.m. on Thursday.

Celestin stands at 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs around 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a cream colored shirt with black pants and black shoes. He was also wearing a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Marrero or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.