SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been hospitalized after a verbal altercation inside of a car triggered a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Southwest 203rd Street and 123rd Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators say a 16-year-old had gotten into a verbal altercation with a subject inside a car before the shooting happened.

“They were having a verbal altercation, at which point the victim decided to leave the vehicle, and that’s when the subject took out his firearm and began to discharge several rounds towards the victim’s direction and ended up striking the victim,” said MDSO officer Daniel Castillo.

The subject got back into the car and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Area resident Frank Miranda told 7News he was saddened to find out what transpired.

“Supposedly the gunshots went off and it turned into a chase. Sad and shocked at the same time too, because he was a young kid, you know?” said Miranda.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the teen to a nearby hospital where they are said to be in critical but stable condition.

Authorities have not said if the pair were related.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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