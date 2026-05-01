(WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing, endangered man.

Authorities say 67-year-old Juan Busto went missing near the 100 block of 170nd Street around Jackson North Medical Center. at around 11 a.m., April 16

Corbin stands at 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs around 190 pounds.

He was last seen on April 26.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy Y. Hernandez, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3279 (Desk), email u307259@mdpd.net or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

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