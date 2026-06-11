MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Police said Alexandria Carmelle Anglade was last seen on May 20 from Miami’s Allapattah area.

Detectives said Anglade stands 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an Army green shirt with black biker shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Diaz or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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