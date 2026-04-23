NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Deputies said Fancy Johnson was last seen from the 1400 Block of NW 72nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on March 20.

Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a white shirt, white and black shorts, and white slides.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Deputy D. Guzman 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email

u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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