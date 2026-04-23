NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Deputies said Fancy Johnson was last seen from the 1400 Block of NW 72nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade on March 20.

Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing a white shirt, white and black shorts, and white slides.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts should contact Deputy D. Guzman 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3292 (Desk), email
u309125@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox