DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the effects of king tide continued to bring a deluge of rising water across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, some residents worry about the lasting effects these intense weather conditions will have along the shoreline.

Irene Manno, a Hollywood Beach resident, told 7News she’s always loved coming to the beach here.

“I mean, I love it. I’ve been coming to this beach for 47 years,” said Manno.

She loves the area so much that she and her husband bought a home right along the beach 16 years ago.

Over those years living on the beach, each storm and each king tide has raised concerns about the water inching closer and closer to her property.

“We’re gonna have to dig it out, we’re gonna have to dig out all my drains right here, clean up this whole mess,” said Manno.

An aerial view above the area shows how dangerously close the tide reaches to her neighbors’ patios.

Just a little further south, crews were seen attempting to pull a lifeguard station away from the water Tuesday morning.

Closer inland along A1A, motorists were seen trudging through flooded roads that have plagued the area since the weekend’s king tide and rolling storms.

Crews near Hollywood Boulevard were hard at work pumping water from the roads.

Nova Southeastern University Dr. Jason Box, a professor of climatology, said king tide season has expanded over the last few decades due to sea level rise.

“High tides have increased by an additional foot since 1993,” said Box.

He said beach renourishment efforts and artificial reef installations could help blunt the effects of high tides in the long term.

“Not only are the beaches narrower now, but they’re getting steeper, and so you may notice some rather steep kind of mini cliffs at the beach, and that’s the effect of more wave action working on those,” said Box.

Many beaches with those steep dips, known as cliffing, have signs posted warning swimmers of the sudden drop in sand levels.

According to experts, more than half of shorelines around the country are considered to be critically eroded.

Though it’s an alarming sight, Manno said she tries not to panic when the tide comes in the way it has over the last few days.

“I mean, the water, it recedes enough that we have a large beach again, but over time, it just disappears,” said Manno.

She’s not sure of a solution but believes officials should expand efforts into protecting the sands from constant erosion.

“They’re gonna have to; I don’t know what they’re gonna do,” said Manno.

She added that she isn’t overly concerned about her home because a seawall separates her property from the beach.

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