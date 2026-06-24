MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As fans made their way to Miami Stadium to see Brazil battle Scotland in their critical last match of the group stage, many made sure to take some time to soak in the moment before the game.

While they’re opponents on the pitch, it was hard to tell fans of either team were rooting against each other with the sheer amount of love for their squads and soccer on display around the stadium.

Brazilian fans danced and waved the green and yellow flag of their country. Not looking to be outdone, Scotland’s Tartan Army put on their own show, playing bagpipes and singing their unofficial anthem for everyone to hear.

“No Scotland, no party!” a group of Scottish fans sang.

The Tartan Army even recruited fans with no particular allegiance in Wednesday’s affair to their side.

“I’m American, I just got adopted by these guys,” said a newly anointed Scottish fan.

No matter which team they end up rooting for, every fan has had an unforgettable time enjoying the South Florida experience.

“Miami has been really friendly to us so we’re loving life,” said a Scottish fan.

“The weather’s really good and it doesn’t rain as much as Scotland so I’d say that’s great,” said a Scottish fan.

When it was time to get serious, fans had no doubt who would come out on top.

“Brazil, Brazil, Brazil,” said a Brazilian fan.

“Brazil win 3-0,” said a second Brazilian fan.

“Brazil is going to win, we’re the best and Brazil is going to win,” said a third Brazilian fan.

Scottish fans believe it will be a tight match.

“2-1 Scotland,” said a Scottish fan.

“I think Scotland’s going to win 2-1,” said a second Scottish fan.

Leading up to kickoff at 6 p.m., authorities were seen securing the stadium and guiding thousands of fans inside. Officials were also reminding people over speakers that those without a ticket to the game should not come to the stadium.

While only one team can win, it’s clear that both fanbases were partying long before the game could start and have no plans of slowing down.

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