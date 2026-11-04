MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man faced a judge following his arrest in connection to the theft of a police cruiser.

Rodne Joseph appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. The 36-year-old is facing multiple felony charges, including grand theft on a vehicle.and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

Investigators said a City of Miami Police officer discovered on Tuesday afternoon that his cruiser was no longer parked in the spot where he left it, in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 52nd Street.

Officers later recovered the patrol car and found Joseph near Northeast 137th Street and Fifth Avenue in North Miami.

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