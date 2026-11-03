NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Miami Police cruiser was recovered by Miami Police officers after it was reported stolen in Miami.

According to Miami Police, the vehicle was taken in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 52nd Street at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was recovered in the area of Northeast 137th Street and Fifth Avenue, according to officials.

7News cameras captured Miami Police vehicles surrounding the vehicle after finding it. It was marked as a sergeant’s vehicle on the side door.

Miami Police have said that a person is in custody for questioning. No arrest has been made.

As the investigation into how the cruiser was stolen begins, officials have towed away the cruiser.

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