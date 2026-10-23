WESTCHESTER, Fla. (WSVN) — Several Republican party leaders joined U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar to show their support for her re-election run for Congress at an event Friday afternoon.

The event took place at the Westchester Regional Library, and included House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and South Florida Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez.

Salazar used the event to show her support of the law the president dubbed the ”Big Beautiful Bill,” which permanently extended individual tax rates that were set to expire, cuts federal Medicaid, expanded incentives for fossil fuel development and allocated over a hundred billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and border security

“We’re not only trying to deliver on the right politics and the right policies, we’re also delivering on the economy,” said Salazar. “We, together, passed on the House of Representatives that bill that right now they are questioning. Hell, if that BBB would have not passed, all of us would be paying higher taxes. We just don’t remember because now we’re paying little taxes.”

Salazar will face off against former broadcast journalist, Democrat Eliott Rodriguez, in the contest to represent District 27.

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