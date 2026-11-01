MIAMI (WSVN) - Red Bull Flugtag Miami landed in Bayfront Park and brought teams together to show off their creations as they flew through the air.

The event even brought Miami Hurricanes star Malachi Toney, whose aircraft made a splash at the event.

While the flights were small, the event brought fun to everyone present.

“We love building, we love crafting ideas, thinking of ideas and then building them with our hands. So to take that idea and jump off a 30-foot cliff after running as fast as we possibly can, it’s pretty exciting,” said Jentry Miskin of the Yellow Brick Flyers.

The team that took home the trophy was Kid Super, who flew for 39 feet and had bonus points for creativity.

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