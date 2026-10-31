MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Hurricanes star Malachi Toney worked together with engineers from the University of Miami to create their very own flying glider for Red Bull Flugtag Miami.

The star shared his work process and how the glider was built.

“We’ve been using really basic tools, and that’s kind of the fun of Flugtag is working with the really rudimentary stuff,” he said.

The creation of the homemade aircraft took the team a month and a half to build.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Bayfront Park this Saturday.

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