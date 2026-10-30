Red Bull Flugtag is landing in Miami this Halloween, and “landing” is being generous; more like splashing and crashing! Local teams are designing and building whatever they can to actually make it as far out into Biscayne Bay as possible.

Red Bull Flugtag is one of the silliest competitions around. But you shouldn’t take it that seriously because even the people participating are not, even if they make it 10 feet, 100, or 200 — the results are always hilarious and fun.

The 305 is taking flight this Halloween at Red Bull Flugtag Miami.

Daniel Figueredo: “This is just going to be a spectacular show of people crashing into the water.”

Hosted by Miami personality Mr. Red.

Mr. Red: “Some of them do fly. They go the distance. Most of them fall, but guaranteed all of them will splash.”

Thirty teams. A 30-foot ramp, and three ways to impress the judges: Flight distance, creativity, and showmanship.

Alex Miranda: “Not only are you competing, but there’s a little bit of a show element to it too.”

Felix Fraile: “Oh yeah! We’re dancing actually to ‘Damn, I love Miami’ by Pitbull. We’re all dressed like Pitbull. We got bald caps, and we got like fake suits and stuff.”

Daniel Figueredo: “We’re gonna be going out with our guayaberas. We’re gonna be having our little, you know, Panama hats, probably some fake cigars.

Sanguich restaurants and the ‘A Day in Miami’ podcast are joining forces with the Cuban flyer.

Daniel Figueredo: “It definitely is the first world’s flying sandwich, but I think it would definitely be the world’s largest Cuban sandwich.”

Meanwhile, FIU engineering students are about to school the rest as team IEEE.

Group: “I-triple-e.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m picturing this, and of course I’m not an engineer. I told you my dad is. So do you need like a lot of wind for this to work or what?”

Felix Fraile: “It’s very situational. Like, as engineers, we always assume the worst-case scenario because we want to make it as strong as possible. So the purpose is for the air to go like around the wing and not into the wing.”

Student: “I was actually able to help them make a website. So they could test out the simulators to see how the plane would fly.”

Alex Miranda: “And are you considering weight?”

Felix Fraile: “We’re trying to cut as much weight as possible because, you know, we want this to fly.”

Student: “There’s horizontal but also diagonal members, and I think that’s what will give us the advantage. Triangles.”

Alex Miranda: “Math.”

Student: “Math.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, it’s like that’s crazy for me. That’s crazy. You guys, you do that.”

Different designs, same destination: Biscayne Bay.

Student: “They should vote for us. We’re working hard on this, and we are going to be the winners.

Eduardo Moya: “I don’t know if we’ll beat the world record, but our local guys, we’re expecting to blow them out of the water.”

Daniel Figueredo: “Oh my god, Eddy.”

Alex Miranda: “And worst-case scenario, you’ll definitely win the dance, right?”

Felix Fraile: “I mean, yeah.”

It all goes down this Saturday. And by down, I mean the pilots too.

Alex Miranda: “You guys have a towel for him ready to go?”

Eduardo Moya: “You’re gonna have a cold, wet…”

Daniel Figueredo: “I’m gonna have cold underwear after being dumped in that water.”

Alex Miranda: “You guys gonna take care of your boy? This guy here is gonna risk his life.”

Daniel Figueredo: “I’m going to pray on the way down.”

Eduardo Moya: “He has very good life insurance. I confirmed with his wife.”

You can watch Red Bull Flugtag Miami for free at Bayfront Park starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, and if not, the video will be online very soon.

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