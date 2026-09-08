MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into what led to an Amazon cargo plane to overshoot the runway and crash into two vehicles, killing five people, Miami International Airport’s safety measures have fallen under intense scrutiny.

During Monday’s press conference, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy pressed on the airport’s lack of an Engineered Material Arresting System, or EMAS, which is a lightweight concrete material designed to fold under the weight of an airplane and help bring it to a swift, controlled stop at the end of a runway in the event it comes in too fast.

“We have an incredibly safe aviation system here in the United States. With that said, when a tragedy occurs, it’s devastating,” said Homendy.

Over 70 airports across the country have implemented EMAS, including six in Florida. Among those in Florida that have it is Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Although it’s not required for MIA to install EMAS pads, in light of Sunday’s deadly tragedy that also sent five other people to the hospital, many have begun to question why one of the largest airports in the country that serves as a critical stopping point for international travel does not have this runway safety feature implemented.

“Should the EMAS be everywhere and every airport? That will be a key part of our investigation,” said Homendy.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, EMAS has stopped 26 aircrafts that have overrun runways since 1999.

Most airports that have installed EMAS do so because they can’t meet runway safety standards of 250 feet on each side of the runway’s center and an additional 1,000 feet from the end of the runway.

MIA’s runways do meet these standards, thus making EMAS an optional safety measure for the airport.

Officials from MIA released a statement regarding safety standards at the airport:

“MIA undergoes a comprehensive FAA safety inspection every year and has consistently met federal airfield safety requirements.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed the absence of EMAS as the NTSB continues its probe of the incident.

“We learned about that. We know that it’s not a requirement and that we meet regulations but we’re certainly interested to learn more so we can do everything possible for safety,” said Levine Cava.

The last time an EMAS was utilized nearby was when it stopped a small jet that skidded off the runway at an airport in Boca Raton after it overshot the landing area there. In that instance, all four occupants of the business jet walked away without serious injuries.

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