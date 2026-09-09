MIAMI (WSVN) - Prosecutors said they need more time to gather evidence in the case against a Secret Service employee.

Officials are searching for surveillance video that captured 33-year-old John Spillman allegedly exposing himself and performing a sickening act in front of hotel guests.

Investigators said the alleged crime occurred outside a woman’s hotel room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center back in May.

Spillman, who works out of Washington D.C., was in South Florida as part of a security perimeter screening detail at Trump National Doral for President Trump’s scheduled visit to attend the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship.

He is currently on administrative leave and faces one count of indecent exposure.

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