MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police detectives arrested a South Florida man on charges of grand theft and counterfeiting private labels after uncovering his alleged involvement in a sprawling retail theft and counterfeit cigar operation.

According to MDPD, investigators revealed that 52-year-old Jorge Gomero, reportedly part of a larger group, had been stealing health and beauty products along with clothing from major retailers.

Police said that surveillance video captured the group transporting stolen goods in garbage bags to Gomero’s establishment, El Baratón, located at 4746 W Flagler St, where they were then resold.

Following a search warrant, authorities said they seized over $28,000 worth of merchandise from Gomero’s business premises.

MDPD said that among the confiscated items were 4,499 counterfeit cigar boxes and thousands of counterfeit cigar labels, with an estimated value exceeding $1.1 million.

Further investigation disclosed Gomero’s role in facilitating orders for the counterfeit boxes and labels, allegedly intended for use in selling fake cigars as genuine products.

Gomero was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

