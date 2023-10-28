MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a violent car crash in Miami that sent three people to the hospital.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 47th Avenue and Seventh Street, early Saturday morning.

According to investigators the driver of a blue Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on Northwest 47th Avenue when the driver of blue 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350, traveling westbound on Seventh Avenue, ran a red light and collided into the Spark.

Polcie saod the driver of the Mercedes, identified as Osman Edgardo Flores Gonzalez, was speeding and did not have a driver’s license. He was taken into custody and later placed under arrest.

Officers temporarily shut down the intersection while they investigated.

On the scene were two badly damaged vehicles and a massive hole in a storefront.

7News cameras also captured Flores Gonzalez as he was handcuffed and taken away.

Rescue crews transported the injured victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital. As of late Saturday afternoon, their conditions are unknown.

