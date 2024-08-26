MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man was identified as a victim who was killed when shots were fired at his car in Miami Gardens. Another person who was in the car was rushed to the hospital and three children were in the back seat, police said.

The shooting took place Sunday in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 45th Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m.

According to police, Mah’ki Cutler was killed in what they referred to as a targeted shooting.

“Our victims were coming from a party, and they were followed,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado-Gourgue.

Detectives said whoever was following the victims in a dark SUV opened fire on their car.

Cutler’s mother, Latoya Thompson, pleaded for the public’s help in finding her son’s shooter.

“If people really, really want to help, just tell the truth. It don’t matter, I never asked nobody for nothing like I never, never, never asked anybody for nothing and I know people know, you know? It was not meant for Mah’ki,” said Thompson.

According to police, one of the children was related to Cutler. The other two children are related to the victim recovering in the hospital.

Police said the second victim was sitting in the front passenger seat when he was shot multiple times. He then ran into a nearby McDonald’s for help.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable, while the three toddlers who were in the back were unharmed.

“Thank God they did not sustain any injuries and they are safe and the family’s here and they are safe with their family,” said Delgado-Gourgue.

Neighbors nearby described what they witnessed.

“It was like 10 gunshots,” said one female neighbor.

A woman who claims to know the surviving victims said Cutler had been targeted for a while.

“He’s a good guy, comes from a good family but we can’t never see what’s going on the outside,” said the woman.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

