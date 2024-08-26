MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after their car came under fire in Miami Gardens with three toddlers in the back seat in what police described as a targeted shooting.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 45th Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m., Sunday.

“Our victims were coming from a party, and they were followed,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado-Gourgue.

Detectives said whoever was following the victims opened fire on their car.

A witness who spoke with 7News said she heard multiple shots.

“It was, like, more than 10 gunshots,” she said.

The man who was driving the car that was targeted was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man who was sitting in the front passenger seat was shot multiple times, and he ran into a nearby McDonald’s for help.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

7News cameras captured officers placing evidence markers where the gunfire erupted. Officers were seen surrounding the bullet-riddled car; its windshield was shattered.

Delgado-Gourgue confirmed there were three young children in the back seat of the vehicle, but they were not hit.

“Thank God, they did not sustain any injury, and they are safe, and the family is here, and they’re with their family,” she said.

Police shut down Northwest 183rd Street between 42nd and 47th avenues. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

