MIAMI (WSVN) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with an early April armed robbery and shooting after investigators linked him to the getaway vehicle and recovered a firearm during his apprehension.

Santana Clark faces charges of armed robbery and attempted felony murder for his alleged role in the April 6 incident at 155 NW 10th St. His co-defendant, Santos Gaiter, was also identified in the investigation.

According to the arrest report, the encounter began around 5:36 a.m. when a victim was followed home by a black Honda. Gaiter allegedly exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun, and demanded money and jewelry. During a struggle for the weapon, the victim bit Gaiter on the forearm and pushed the gun away, causing a round to discharge.

A second victim who responded to the gunshot was confronted by Gaiter, who allegedly stole her bicycle before fleeing.

The investigation centered on the suspect vehicle, initially described as an Accord but later identified as a black Honda Civic. During a search of the Civic on April 14, detectives recovered Clark’s driver’s license, credit cards, and traffic citations. Records also showed police had stopped Clark in that same vehicle on the day of the robbery.

When Clark was taken into custody on April 27, officers found a firearm in his vehicle with a spent casing still in the chamber.

In an interview with police, Clark confirmed his involvement in the incident, according to detectives.

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