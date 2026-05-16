MIAMI (WSVN) - A six-day statewide cycling journey arrived in Miami Saturday morning.

The journey began on Monday in Jacksonville, with riders from Pedal for Progress II travelling across South Florida to raise awareness for mental health, homelessness and foster care.

Cyclists pedaled more then 400 miles from Jacksonville to Miami.

Along the way, riders stopped to connect with nonprofits and share stories of hope, healing and change.

The grand finale ends with a mental health awareness walk Saturday morning at LoanDepot Park.

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