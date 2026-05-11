JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A statewide cycling journey is making its way from Jacksonville to South Florida.

Pedal for Progress II will stop in various communities as they ride, connecting with nonprofits as it raises awareness for mental health, homelessness and foster care.

The journey starts Monday and ends with a grand finale in Miami on Saturday. Along the way, it is scheduled to stop in Sanford, Orlando, Altamonte Springs, West Palm Beach and Hollywood.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.