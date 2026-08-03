MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s newest educators are answering the call to teach, and they’re ready to make a difference.

Powered by the local nonprofit Achieve Miami, more than 200 new educators completed the organization’s “Teacher Accelerator Program.” They will soon take on the new school year as full-time teachers across South Florida.

United Way Miami President and CEO Symeria Hudson said the program aims to fix a growing problem regarding teachers in South Florida.

“There has been a shortage in our community. Some of the numbers that we’ve heard is close to 300 additional educators that are needed in our community, and so, this really helps fill that gap,” she said.

One of those 200 new teachers is Alexis Robinson.

“My grandma introduced the TAP program to me. She saw a commercial about it, she said, ‘You should check it out.’ I said, OK.’ They would reimburse for your general knowledge and your certificiation,” said Robinson.

While Robinson doesn’t know the school where she’ll be teaching, she knows she’ll be teaching English, and she couldn’t be more excited.

“Im just passionate about conencting with people, especially the youth, and I’m passionate about making sure they’re seen,” she said.

Robinson reflected on the teacher shortage and looks to be part of the change.

“If you’re called, you’re called, but not everybody answers the call, so everyone I’ve seen who has not come from an education backround or who came from maybe substituting and was like, ‘I want to get into this full-time,’ it comes from heeding that call — not just knowing that there’s something to do but doing something about it,” she said.

For those who answer the call, TAP will continue to try and search for qualified, strong next generation educators for years to come.

“What’s more important than our children? And when you know you are supplying wonderful pathways, support, education, all of the most important components to their lives, you know it’s a win-win for everybody,” said a TAP representative.

Broward County Public Schools start the new school year next Monday, Aug. 10. Miami-Dade Public School students will return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 13.

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