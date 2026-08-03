NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 100 educators gathered in Northwest Miami-Dade for a welcoming ceremony for new teachers ahead of the first days of school.

Attendees applauded the newest members of Miami-Dade County Public Schools during the district’s induction ceremony for new teachers, held on Monday.

During the event, new teachers connected, learned, and prepared for the first day of school, which begins on Aug. 13.

One of those teachers at the event was Lynroy Williams, a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps teacher.

Williams moved to the United States from Jamaica and said he spent 26 years serving in the United States Army, with three combat tours.

Although he has been teaching JROTC for seven months, Williams says his new mission is helping to shape the next generation.

“I’ve always loved working with kids. So when I retired from the Army, JROTC was the number one thing I wanted to do. It’s the best of both worlds. I love working with kids, and I still get to wear the uniform,” he said.

For others, the school year marks the start of their teaching careers, with events such as these helping to ease them into their new roles.

“It’s just good to be in a space where we’re seeing support, we’re being welcomed as new teachers,” said Marcella Johnson, an Exceptional Student Education teacher.

District officials say the support was the focus of the day, with mentorship and professional development part of the event.

“Enjoy your first day, enjoy your year of teaching. Make sure that you ask questions. Make sure that you connect with other colleagues in the school. It’s a wonderful, wonderful career,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Jose Dotres.

The new teachers are not just preparing lesson plans, but building relationships, inspiring students, and leaving an impact in their classrooms.

District leaders also said this year’s new teachers include military veterans, apprentices, and interns, all part of Miami-Dade’s effort to recruit educators from different backgrounds.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.