WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thrill seekers over the weekend got a major scare as a youth fair ride had a problem.

The 1001 Nachts Ride at the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair suffered a mechanical failure on Sunday.

Video posted to social media captured a rod coming loose while the ride was in motion and filled with passengers. The large metal pole was seen bouncing back and forth as the ride came to a halt.

The operator caught the malfunction and shut down the ride before anyone got hurt.

7Skyforce captured the ride out of commission on Monday afternoon as it flew over the fairgrounds.

Tony Diaz, the general manager for North American Midway Entertainment, said that while the ride malfunction may have looked scary, the riders were never in danger.

“Our team did exactly what they were trained to do,” said Diaz. “This device is designed where there’s redundancies and safety. When that drive line loosened, it could go nowhere. No customers were in harm.”

Repairs will be done and inspectors will check out the machine before any passengers can ride it again.

“This device will be repaired. It will be inspected by our team and it will be inspected by the State of Florida’s Department of Agriculture before it’s put back in service,” said Diaz.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition released the following statement:

Today, on March 24th, 2024, during operation of the 1001 Nachts Amusement ride, the ride experienced a mechanical issue. In response, the ride operator promptly initiated the emergency stop procedure, bringing the ride to a halt in accordance with established safety protocols. We can report that all guests were promptly evacuated and there were no injuries sustained. Following this incident, the ride will undergo repairs and will be subjected to thorough

inspection by the State of Florida ride inspectors before resuming operations.

Fairgoers reacted to the news on Monday.

“That’s scary. As a parent, I would’ve been concerned,” said one woman.

“What do you think it would’ve been like to have been on that ride?” asked 7News’ reporter Jessica Holly.

“Psst. Terrifying,” said one man.

“I think it was very scary,” said another woman.

Diaz said the rides are thoroughly vetted by the State of Florida, by a private company hired by the entertainment group, and by the operators on a daily basis.

