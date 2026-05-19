MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway in downtown Miami after a woman was stabbed.

The woman who was stabbed in the area of Northeast Eighth Street and Biscayne Boulevard was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and is in stable condition.

Police could be seen questioning who, they say, is the suspect.

They believe the man had a sharp object in his hand.

That area is cornered off with a large police presence as an investigation is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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