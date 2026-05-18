MIAMI (WSVN) - A new $33 million operations system will soon be up and running at Miami International Airport.

Officials unveiled plans on Monday for a new AI-powered digital tower that will help security agencies work better together.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that the update will allow officials to respond to threats more efficiently.

“But now like any kind of emergency situation that arises, we will all be together. That is critically important when dealing with any kind of emergency,” said Levine Cava.

Local leaders also said that the project will include pan-tilt zoom cameras and a massive high definition video wall.

The center is expected to be fully operational next year.

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