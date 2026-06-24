WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are scaling back their response to multiple brush fires that erupted in West Miami-Dade.

Photos sent by a passenger aboard a flight heading to Miami International Airport shows the fires are nearly completely put out after burning for more than a week. At one point, authorities shut down sections of Krome Avenue as crews battled the flames.

A smaller number of crews will remain in the area in case those embers flare up again.

The wildfires have burned more than 22,000 acres since they first started.

Officials say each of them are at least 85% contained.

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