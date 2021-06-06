HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a large police presence at Westland Mall in Hialeah after, officials said, a fight broke out.

Cameras captured several squad cars outside the JCPenney store at the shopping center, Sunday afternoon.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade captured responding police officers as they walked through the mall. One of them is seen holding a big gun.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, there was a fight.

As of Monday morning, there is no word from police if anyone was injured or arrested in connection with the brawl.

