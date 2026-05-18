MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - FIFA World Cup fever has arrived in Miami Beach with the grand opening of an official store.

7News cameras captured a line of people outside the door ahead of the opening. Once inside, soccer fans marveled at the jerseys and FIFA-sponsored merchandise.

“I just bought some shirts and a FIFA beer mug to celebrate the World Cup,” said a customer.

All of the merchandise a fan could dream of was there, with jerseys, soccer balls, and exclusive items.

“That’s for me, definitely, the hat, the sweater,” said Ana Cruz.

“Couple of pieces I have my eye on,” said Rudy Beck.

Crowds of people arrived at the store and debated what to buy and which team to root for.

“The [United States] obviously…but Spain is my second team,” said Beck.

FIFA officials said the store even has some exclusive items ahead of the big game.

“It’s beautiful, it’s vibrant, it’s exactly what Miami is truly about,” said Ross McCall, Commercial Operations Executive Director of FIFA World Cup 2026. “If you buy one of the team jerseys, you can get stamped onto the jersey, and this is exclusive to the FIFA stores.”

The World Cup hype on Miami Beach is only beginning, as Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said that there is more to come.

“May 24th, we’re going to announce a big event that’s going to come on June 11th at Lummis Park, right off of Ocean Drive. So that’s going to be the kickoff for FIFA in South Florida. It’s going to be big, and it’s going to be right here in Miami Beach,” said Meiner.

Meiner also said that a big artist will be performing at Miami Beach on June 11th, but did not announce who it is.

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