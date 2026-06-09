MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The highly-anticipated FIFA 2026 World Cup has brought the hype to an official store in Miami Beach ahead of the big games across the country.

The one-stop shop hosts official merchandise from the participating countries.

“Like boom, team Argentina, we have Mexico, we have Colombia, we have United States, we have Spain, we have Germany, we got Japan,” said Aujahn Dixon.

Across Lincoln Road, the FIFA frenzy is in full swing, both inside and outside the store. 7News cameras captured soccer fans doing tricks with soccer balls.

The store is the only place where fans can get their hands on official FIFA merchandise.

“Official jerseys, these are the original ones, these are the same ones that the players wear, you can feel the material, you can feel the difference,” said Dixon. “They would be able to get the actual official FIFA stamp pressed onto the jersey, so there is no replica.”

From official team jerseys to water bottles, hats, magnets and more, the store is a World Cup wonderland for any fan.

“We have varieties of regular FIFA ones, some Copa America ones, we have some select team hats as well,” said Dixon. “This is my favorite shirt, just because it has all the actual countries who are playing and participating, and we’re going to congratulate them.”

Fans from all over the world headed to the store, with some making the store their last stop.

“So this is one of your last stops on your Miami trip?” asked 7News reporter Jordan Kissane.

“Yes, yes, before we head to the airport,” said a customer.

Other fans were excited for the upcoming games, which begin June 11.

“Come on Mexico, come on,” said a fan.

The official FIFA 2026 World Cup store is open through July 18.

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