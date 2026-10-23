SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies seek the public’s help in finding a missing teen from Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies say 15-year-old Nubia Aset went missing from 123rd Avenue and 283rd Street on Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and pink and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the above subject and/or case should contact Deputy M. Eloi, at 305-715-3300 (Office), 305-715-3275 (Desk), email u305897@mdso.com or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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