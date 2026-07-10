MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Norwegian soccer fans transformed Ocean Drive into a sea of chants and celebration Friday as they prepared for their World Cup quarterfinal against England.

The signature “Viking Row” chant, which has become one of the most recognizable traditions among Norway supporters, drew crowds and caught the attention of many touring South Beach.

“I think Norwegian people are very kind and very funny, people are learning over time. This is just another quirky way of showing what we are to the world,” fan Erik Bohn said.

Leading the celebration on Miami Beach was Ole Frøystad, also known as “Mr. Row Row.” He helped create the famous chant over a decade ago.

“Lately, life has come to be a little crazy. I really developed a dream to have something massive here, and then I remember Rosenborg, and I put two and two together because ‘Ro’ means row. That’s what the Vikings did right before battle, and the boys are going to battle on the pitch,” said Frøystad.

As Norway has advanced at each stage in the World Cup, fans have rowed in unison inside the stadiums across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

“Extraordinary. Phenomenal,” said another fan of the atmosphere at games.

While Norway fans hope to row into victory on Saturday night when they face England at Miami Stadium, 7News spoke to some England fans who were cheering for their team as well.

“They’ve got dogs dressed up. They’re doing these rows like little children’s songs. It’s all very pretty until [midfielder] Jude Bellingham puts them to the sword,” said England fan Steve Bracknall.

Despite the optimism, he did predict a tightly contested match.

“I think it’s going to be cagey, a tie. I think it will play like a game of chess. But ultimately, we got a guy named Jude Bellingham who’s a world-class rock-and-roll star; he should’ve been in the Beatles, and he’s going to be their downfall. Very nice people, don’t get me wrong,” said Bracknall.

The quarterfinal will take place at 5 p.m. Both fan bases are expected to bring plenty of energy to South Florida.

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