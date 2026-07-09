MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Team Norway’s fandomonium is sweeping South Florida ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal against England in Miami Stadium.

As Norway prepares for the major matchup, some soccer fans are ditching the beach chairs and focusing on a different mission: the nation’s iconic Norway row! It’s when fans and players come together to lock arms, use imaginary oars, and row together as one.

Norway fans filled up Miami Beach on Thursday ahead of the city’s demonstration of the Viking Row hitting Ocean Drive and Fifth Street, which will be held on Friday.

“It’s been 26 or 28 years since we were in the World Cup last time, so we would never expect to go to the quarterfinals, but now we’re here, and we think we can win the whole thing,” said Christopher Hendriksan, Team Norway fan.

The viral and iconic stadium celebration has taken the World Cup by storm.

“Everyone can do it. It’s like unity when everyone does it, and they do the row. It’s very powerful, and you can hear it in the stadium; it’s vibrating,” said Hendriksan. “Everyone is like one big happy family. With the supporters, you can see them celebrating with the supporters after the games, and I don’t think anyone else does that.”

Leading the charge on Saturday is Norway’s team striker, Erling Haaland, who’s been getting in on the fan fun too.

“Of course, train good and focus well, but you also need to joke around and enjoy the moment, and that’s what we’ve been doing now,” said Haaland.

“He’s the best striker in the world,” said Christopher Solvakken, Team Norway fan.

Meanwhile, England is spreading the love too.

“It’s been 60 years, right? Like, we’ve only ever won at one time, so but if Norway gets past us, which I think they’ve got a great chance, then I will support them to win the World Cup because the way they played it against Brazil was wonderful,” said Richi Madan, Team England fan. “Come on, England, it’s coming home, baby.”

To join in the World Cup fan action, the Viking Row demonstration is open to everyone, fan or not. It is set to happen in Miami Beach on Ocean Drive and Fifth Street, starting Friday at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Soccer fans can also catch the World Cup fun on WSVN Channel 7.

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