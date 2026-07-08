WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-ranking North Miami Beach Police officer has bonded out of jail after he recorded his adult stepdaughter on video while she was taking a shower, investigators said.

Despite being peppered with questions from 7News, North Miami Beach Police Capt. Jose Maya refused to comment on the allegations against him as he covered his face and got into the passenger seat of a waiting car.

Maya stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. The 40-year-old was arrested on a warrant Tuesday night and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

He faces felony video voyeurism charges.

“You were arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant charging you with video voyeurism. The charge is a second-degree felony,” said Glazer.

The judge set Maya’s bond at $7,500 and ordered him to stay away from his alleged victim.

“No contact with the alleged victim, either directly, indirectly, in person, in writing, by telephone or through third parties,” said Glazer.

Detectives said the alleged victim is Maya’s 23-year-old stepdaughter, who lived in the same house.

Investigators said the alleged victim told them Maya used a cellphone and another recording device to secretly record her while she was showering.

According to the arrest report, the victim “continued noticing a small black object appearing beneath the bathroom door while she showered.”

The arrest affidavit went on to say Maya’s stepdaughter later set up her own phone to record the hallway, and detectives said that video helped corroborate her account.

The video by Maya’s stepdaughter reportedly shows him “lying flat on his stomach and using a cellular telephone and an unknown device to record the Victim from under the bathroom door.”

Surveillance video captured the moment officers arrived at Maya’s Southwest Miami-Dade home to take him into custody on Tuesday. Hours later, a large black SUV was seen being towed from the area.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, North Miami Beach Police Chief Juan Pinillos confirmed Maya is a captain with the department and has been relieved of duty pending the criminal case, as well as an internal administrative investigation.

The chief called the allegations “deeply concerning,” saying they represent a “serious breach of the public’s trust.”

The North Miami Beach Police Department is aware of the arrest involving one of our captains. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and upholding the highest professional standards for our community. pic.twitter.com/gZs1V7T9AU — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 8, 2026

The police department said it is fully cooperating with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the agency running and leading the investigation.

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